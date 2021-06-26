Lions v Japan: Tour concerns for Alun Wyn Jones as captain is injured at Murrayfield

Captain Alun Wyn Jones had to leave the field after only seven minutes after appearing to suffer what looked like a shoulder injury.

The Wales lock sustained the blow as he was being cleaned out of a ruck and his left arm looked limp as he was helped from the pitch.

The experienced Jones is the only man in the professional era to play in nine consecutive Lions tour Tests and captained the side in Australia in 2013.

He was replaced at Murrayfield by Courtney Lawes, with hooker Ken Owens taking over the captaincy.

The injury will be a huge concern for the Lions who are due to head to South Africa on Sunday for their eight-match tour.