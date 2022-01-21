Legendary rugby name in line for Tennent's Premiership debut as Elliot Stanger follows in uncle's footsteps for Hawick

Elliot Stanger, who left Hawick High last summer and came through the ranks at Hawick Youth Rugby, has been playing for the Mansfield Park club’s second XV in recent months and has now been picked on the wing for the big game at Riverside Park (3pm).

Uncle Tony Stanger won 52 caps for Scotland between 1989 and 1998, scored a famous try to help the Scots win the Grand Slam in 1990 and was a late call-up to the Lions tour to South Africa back in 1997.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Elliot is a good young player who has been working hard to improve and has been playing well for the Force [Hawick’s second team] - he deserves this chance,” Hawick head coach Matty Douglas said.

Elliot Stanger is the nephew of Scotland legend Tony. Picture: submitted

Having lost out to Glasgow Hawks in their last outing a fortnight ago, Hawick will be looking to get back to winning ways in this one to cement their place in the top four for the end of season title play-offs.

Sixth placed Jed have had a tough week after head coach Scott Tomlinson stepped down, but interim head coach Neil Cook will have them fired up and Hawick know they will need to be at their best to come out on top away from home.

All the other matches are at 2pm and Glasgow Hawks, in fifth, are clinging onto fourth placed Hawick’s coattails and trying to take advantage of any slip ups from them or from third placed Edinburgh Accies.

There are only four games to go through and, after last week’s loss to Currie Chieftains, Hawks are entering ‘must win’ games territory as they are 10 points off Hawick and 11 off Accies.

Tony Stanger, Elliot's uncle, began his career at Hawick before amassing 52 Scotland caps and national rugby records. (Picture: SNS)

Today Hawks’ own derby comes at home to ninth placed GHA at Braidholm.

At the same time, Accies host eighth placed Selkirk, the bottom side Aberdeen Grammar take on leaders Currie Chieftains and second placed Marr are on the road to seventh placed Musselburgh.