La Rochelle win Heineken Champions Cup with dramatic late victory over favourites Leinster

La Rochelle's Pierre Bourgarit (hidden) scores his side's second try of the game as they overcame Leinster in Marseille.

The Irish province and URC league leaders were warm favourites to lift Europe’s premier trophy for a fifth time in Marseille, but an immense defensive performance from the French outfit kept them in the game and a late try by Arthur Retire clinched La Rochelle’s glory.

It was a sweet moment for La Rochelle’s Irish coach Ronan O’Gara and their passionate fans who had travelled across France for the match, especially considering they lost the final last year against Toulouse.

La Rochelle scored three tries via Retire, Raymond Rhule and Pierre Bourgarit, while Leinster were unable to cross the whitewash and relied on penalties from their veteran stand-off Jonny Sexton, plus a further kick from Adam Byrne.

Leinster will now need to dust themselves down for next Saturday’s URC Final Eight clash with Glasgow Warriors in Dublin.