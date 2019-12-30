Kenny Murray: Focus now on matches to come as every one is a must-win situation

Glasgow assistant coach Kenny Murray insists his side won’t dwell on the 1872 Cup setback at the weekend and focus fully on their matches against Benetton and Treviso as the Warriors try to salvage what is now a precarious position in the Guinness Pro14.

The 29-19 loss to Edinburgh at BT Murrayfield on Saturday may have levelled up the three-match series but it was also a fifth loss in the competition for Glasgow, which leaves them fourth in Conference B and battling for a place in the play-offs come June.

“We made it really tough for ourselves losing the points against Edinburgh. The week before was good to get the points and the win. Every game is tough now,” said Murray, pictured inset. “Treviso away will be equally tough, they are going well. Every game becomes a bit of a must-win for us.

Murray foresees no difficulties in getting the Glasgow ship back up and running after a dispiriting afternoon in the capital.

“It won’t be an issue, it is just the way it is. A few guys are on that four or five games limit for Scotland managed players but we plan weeks in advance who we will play in what game,” said the former Ayr coach. “That changes a little bit depending on injury. We knew for the Treviso game what the combinations were going to be so we are well ahead.”

Murray admitted that the manner of the defeat to Edinburgh has provided food for thought.

“It will have a little bit of a bearing, depending on who got injured and what combinations we might want to have a look at changing.

“Adam [Hastings] may well be rested next week though he got a head knock against Edinburgh and might not be considered anyway. It doesn’t make a huge difference to what we plan to do next week.”

The saga surrounding Fiji lock Leone Nakarawa’s possible short-term return to Scotstoun continues with no announcement made as yet but Murray knows there are more pressing matters to concentrate upon.

“We have that desperation for points now,” he said. “The good thing about rugby is that you only have a few days to mull over a defeat and then you are straight back into preparing for the opposition in the next game.

Pressure heading into the new year can be used to the Warriors’ advantage, though, according toMurray.

“The last two years we have probably been too comfortable going into games, it was such a difference in points advantage whereas now we need the points,” said Murray.

“Last year was a good example, we needed to win every game in our last 12 to stay ahead of Munster in our conference. We did that – it was real pressure rugby. Now we are in the same boat, we have to win games. The boys react well to that.”