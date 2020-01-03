Jonny Gray's move from Glasgow Warriors to Exeter is confirmed

Jonny Gray's transfer to Exeter Chiefs has been confirmed, and the Scotland lock forward will join the Gallagher Premiership side at the end of the season.

The 6ft 5in Gray will see out the remainder of this campaign with Glasgow Warriors before heading south.

Known for his ferocious work-rate and high tackle count, he is now set to unleash those qualities on the English top-flight after agreeing his Sandy Park switch on a two-year contract.

"I'm looking forward to the challenge," said Gray, who has been with the Warriors since 2012.

"I see the move not only as a chance to experience something new, but at the same time it's a chance for me to develop myself, not only as a player, but as a person."

Gray, whose current side are due to host Exeter in a Heineken Champions Cup clash next week, will be reunited with former Scotstoun team-mate Stuart Hogg in Devon.

The 55-cap Scotland international said: "Obviously, I've come up against the Chiefs in the past and I know just how tough a side they are and what the set-up is like down in Exeter. You can see how well they have done in recent years and at this stage in my career, I just feel it's a great opportunity for me.

"I know I still have a lot to learn as a player, so hopefully the change of club will allow me to add new things to my game.

"Leaving Glasgow will be tough. I love Glasgow and I'm so grateful to the club and so many people associated with the club for all they done during my time there.

"Without doubt this was one of the toughest decisions I've ever had to make - and I will be giving everything between now and the end of the season to ensure my time there finishes on a high."