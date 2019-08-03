Jed-Forest win Peebles edition of the King of the Sevens

Jed-Forest put the frustrations of last season’s King of the Sevens season behind them by making an immediate impact in the first round of the 2019/20 edition, winning the Peebles tournament with a sumptuous victory over a young Hawick side in the final.

Jed played with a blend of subtlety, strength and pace throughout, showing the fitness achieved from a hard pre-season. “We had a good squad out today and all 12 contributed to the win,” said Jed’s head coach, Kevin Barrie.

Fielding several new players alongside the core of their side, Jed came through their pool with a substantial win over Kelso in the opening tie and made sure of topping their group by defeating Selkirk after fending off a determined fight-back by the Philiphaugh club.

Then in the first of the semi-finals Jed faced Melrose, who struck first with a try from winger Chris Raymond. But Jed soon overcame that initial set-back with tries by Robbie Yourston, Dom Buckley, Gregor Young and Calum Young.

Hawick dismissed Berwick in their first pool game and then defeated the host club to book their semi-final place. In the penultimate round Hawick faced Gala, both sides scoring two tries, Richie Tod and Dan Nicholson for Gala and Andrew Mitchell (2) for Hawick, but it was Aaron Redpath’s conversion that made the difference for Hawick.

In the final Jed led 14-0 at the break with tries from Robbie Shirra-Gibb, then in the second half they extended their lead with touchdowns from Gregor Young and Dom Buckley before Bruce McNeil scored a consolation try for Hawick.