Jamie Sole follows brothers and sister to international honours

Jamie Sole has been called into the Scotland Club XV for tomorrow’s international with Ireland which completes a remarkable clean sweep for his family.

The Edinburgh Accies flanker, son of Scotland’s 1990 Grand Slam captain David Sole, joins his sister and two brothers in gaining international recognition in different sports.

Gemma Sole is a Scotland cap at netball, while brothers Tom and Chris are both cricket internationalists.

Jamie tweeted: “Looking forward to this! Finally join the rest of the family pulling on the thistle!”

The Scotland Club XV, coached by former Melrose and Glasgow Warriors stand-off Scott Wight, take on their Irish counterparts at Netherdale in the first leg of the Dalriada Cup.

Nine Tennent’s Premiership clubs are represented in Wight’s match day squad, which will see 12 players in the starting line-up make their Scotland Club XV debut.

Scotland Club XV (to play Ireland Club XV on Friday at Netherdale, 7:30pm)

15. Grant Mollison (GHA)

14. Scott Bickerstaff (Marr)

13. Conor Bickerstaff (Marr)

12. Colin Sturgeon (Marr)

11. Callum Young (Jed-Forest)

10. Aaron McColm (Selkirk)

9. Gregor Christie (Currie)

1. Shawn Muir (Hawick)

2. Fergus Scott (capt; Currie Chieftains)

3. Calvin Henderson (Marr)

4. Mike Vernel (Currie Chieftains)

5. Gregor Law (Jed-Forest)

6. Jamie Sole (Edinburgh Academicals)

7. Wallace Nelson (Currie Chieftains)

8. Ewan MacDougall (Selkirk)

Substitutes

16. Matt Carryer (Hawick)

17. William Farquhar (Marr)

18. Gary Strain (Glasgow Hawks)

19. Robin Cessford (Aberdeen Grammar)

20. Nathaniel Coe (Aberdeen Grammar)

21. Patrick Boyer (Glasgow Hawks)

22. Andrew Mitchell (Hawick)

23. Steven Hamilton (Currie Chieftains)