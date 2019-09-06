Jamie Ritchie the biggest worry of five Scotland injuries ahead of World Cup

Scotland coach Gregor Townsend said that flanker Jamie Ritchie was the biggest concern ahead of Monday’s flight to Japan for the Rugby World Cup following the 36-9 win over Georgia in the final warm-up Test at BT Murrayfield.

Ritchie was sent to hospital and Townsend admitted the Edinburgh flanker was the most serious of five injuries picked up in the game.

Full-back Blair Kinghorn and lock Ben Toolis suffered head knocks, while second-row Jonny Gray was withdrawn as a precautionary measure at half-time after feeling tightness in the hamstring which has kept him out of the first three matches in the warm-up series.

No 8 Blade Thomson came off later in the game in similar circumstances.

“Jamie Ritchie went off with a facial injury. He will be going to the hospital tonight to find out the severity of that,” said Townsend. “That is our most concerning injury. We hope it is not anything that will keep him out of the World Cup.

“Two players had to be removed due to concussion. Blair Kinghorn had a cut on the back of his head and had symptoms when he was getting stitched up. He will go through the [concussion] protocols. Ben Toolis picked up a head injury and was removed from the field of play. Blade Thomson felt his hamstring tightening up and his was more precautionary, as was Jonny Gray who had just come back from a hamstring injury.

“Obviously the concern is if any will miss being on the plane. Jamie is the most concerning but we hope it is good news when he comes back from his hospital visit later tonight.”

Scotland ran in six tries through Ali Price, Kinghorn, Sam Johnson, Darcy Graham, George Horne and Pete Horne, the last three of them coming late on as the home side worked hard to grind down a motivated Georgian side.

On the performance, Townsend said: “It was not so good in the first half and a disrupted second half. We adapted well and played with a lot of energy in the last 15 minutes. At times we looked good in the first half – we put pace on the ball.

“We got a couple of good tries but we didn’t hold on to the ball enough. We gave Georgia possession too. We adapted really well to having to put three different people in to the second row in the second half. We scrummed with seven men for the last ten minutes and did really well. The players got together and found a way to get a comfortable win in the end.”

Townsend addressed the 53,406 crowd on the pitch after the match and said: “We’re very proud of this group of men. They’ve worked so hard over the past two months to earn the opportunity to represent their country in Japan.

“I know they will give their best efforts and I believe we can beat any team in the world on our day.”