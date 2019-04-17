Jamie Hodgson handed first professional deal by Edinburgh

Edinburgh have have handed young lock Jamie Hodgson his first full-time professional deal.

The 21-year-old made four appearances for Richard Cockerill’s team last year and will split the next 12 months between playing for the capital club in the Guinness PRO14 and with Watsonians in Scotland’s new semi-pro Super 6 set-up.

Scotland Under-20 forward Hodgson said: “I’ve loved my time at Edinburgh and I’m absolutely delighted to have signed for another year.

“I’m looking forward to developing further as a player, while it has been great being able to watch my childhood club continuously grow both on and off the park.”

Cockerill added: “Jamie has worked tirelessly in both the gym and on the training paddock and is thoroughly deserving of his first professional deal with the club.

“He’s a determined young second-row that is still learning the game and we’re looking forward to watching him continue his development as a rugby player.”