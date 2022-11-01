Sam Skinner was injured in Scotland's defeat by Australia. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

The Edinburgh lock replaces his club-mate Sam Skinner who injured his foot in the defeat by Australia at Murrayfield on Saturday.

Skinner’s absence compounds Scotland’s problems in the second row. They have already lost Scott Cummings after the Glasgow Warriors forward broke his toe in training before the Australia game. Richie Gray also missed out against the Wallabies because of a head injury but head coach Gregor Townsend is hopeful he will be available for this weekend’s match with Fiji.

The five-times capped Hodgson made his Scotland debut in last October’s win over Tonga and retained his place in the squad for the 2021 autumn matches against Australia and South Africa. He also featured in the Six Nations as a replacement against France and Italy.