James Johnstone extends Edinburgh Rugby stay as centre re-signs ahead of Challenge Cup clash with Wasps

Centre signs new deal as Edinburgh bolster squad ahead of Wasps meeting

Edinburgh Rugby have bolstered their squad ahead of Friday night's Challenge Cup clash with Wasps by re-signing James Johnstone.

The former Scotland Sevens international becomes the third player to commit his future to the Capital club after centre partner Chris Dean and South African prop Pierre Schoeman.

Johnstone, who has been named in the starting line-up for tomorrow's match, has played 43 times for Edinburgh over the past two seasons.

He said: "I have been extremely grateful for the chance to represent my hometown team and I am delighted to today extend my contract with the club.

“We have a great squad of players here and I look forward to being part of it in the future as we strive to bring success to this city.”

Edinburgh head coach Richard Cockerill added: “Since joining from the Sevens programme, Jimmy has had a huge impact on the squad in the way he’s applied himself to improve his game.

“He’s another local man who’s committed himself to the future of the club and we all look forward to seeing him continue his development.”

Johnstone represented Scotland in the World Rugby Sevens Series and featured at the 2014 Commonwealth Games, making his Edinburgh debut from the bench against Leinster at Meggetland in the 2015/16 season.

He signed full-time terms in 2017/18 after impressing in pre-season, and repaid Cockerill's faith with a series of strong showings at centre. He notched his first try for the club un the 24-19 win over Glasgow Warriors in the 1872 Cup clash in December 2017.

Johnstone also crossed the whitewash in Champions Cup pool stage wins over Newcastle Falcons and Toulon last season.

Meanwhile, Darcy Graham has returned to the Edinburgh starting XV after his involvement in the Rugby World Cup with Scotland.