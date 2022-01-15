'It’s going to take some looking at' - Danny Wilson gives Glasgow Warriors verdict after 'collapse' at Exeter Chiefs

Danny Wilson admitted his Glasgow Warriors team were shell-shocked.

The format of the European Cup this year means Glasgow can still go through the final stages with a win next week, but they will have to perform much better than in the final section of this game when mistakes allowed Exeter to run rampant.

Exeter coach Rob Baxter said afterwards it was the best his side had played in a long time, but Wilson admitted his team fell apart in the face of that quality.

“It’s going to take some looking at, but basically we collapsed. We got ourselves back into the lead, 17-14 after 45 minutes, then we shipped 38 points in 35 minutes,” said Wilson.

Tom O'Flaherty of Exeter Chiefs scores his side's third try.

“I didn’t see it coming. With our recent form, it was very disappointing. A few things went against us with a couple of injuries. We had to rejig things which left us a little bit exposed, but it’s not an excuse for that much exposure.

“We gave them so many entries into our 22 which is the one thing you can’t do against this opposition. Errors, penalties, you name it. All of aspects of our game fell apart in the last 30 minutes.”

Wilson was asked about the mood in the dressing room after such a defeat. “There’s a very despondent group, a little bit shell-shocked,” he admitted.

“I said to them that we didn’t play our finest game of rugby in the first 50 minutes, but we did enough to get into the lead.

Jack Nowell of Exeter Chiefs scores his side's seventh try.

“We’re not going to brush that under the carpet. We need to look at it and find out what happened, and also we need to bounce back very quickly and get back on the right page.

“We’ve had bombshell games before. Every team has them in a season. That’s not been our recent form, every time we’ve had a bombshell game in the past we’ve bounced back pretty quickly and that’s what we have got to do now.

“We’ve got La Rochelle at home, which is another strong opposition, but if we can bounce back quickly, we can still get something from this competition.”