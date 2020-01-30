Ireland vs Scotland Six Nations 2020: kick-off time, BBC or ITV, starting teams and referee

Scotland go to Dublin with a point to prove this weekend, following a disappointing World Cup campaign.
The sides last met Ireland in Japan, Scotland falling to a dismal 27-3 defeat and extinguishing any optimism held by the Scots.
Gregor Townsend's Scotland have developed a habit of springing surprises when all hope seems lost, fans should look no further than last year's Calcutta Cup fixture where A Fnn Russell-inspired side came back from 31 points behind to draw 38-38 with a previously ruthless England.
Without talisman Russell in their squad for the trip over the Irish Sea - and indeed possibly beyond - Scotland could be up against it, with Oddschecker lumping the Murrayfield side with odds of 33/1 to reign triumphant over the other five nations.
If Scotland are to make a serious push for the title this tournament, a victory in Ireland is surely a necessity.
When does Ireland vs Scotland kick-off?
The Home Nation sides will go to war at 4.45pm on Saturday (February 1) at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
Where can I watch the fixture?
Both BBC and ITV hold broadcasting right for the Six Nations this year.
The latter are providing coverage for Scotland's opener, with coverage getting underway at 4pm on Sunday.
Mark Pougatch is joined in the studio by Brian O'Driscoll, Sir Ian McGeechan and Jonny Wilkinson for live coverage.
Referee
Mathieu Raynal of France is taking charge of the fixture.
He'll be supported by line judges Pascal Gauzere and Federico Anselmi, and TMO Glenn Newman.
Scotland squad
15. Stuart Hogg (Exeter Chiefs) – 72 caps (Captain)
14. Sean Maitland (Saracens) – 44 caps
13. Huw Jones (Glasgow Warriors) – 23 caps
12. Sam Johnson (Glasgow Warriors) – 9 caps
11. Blair Kinghorn (Edinburgh) – 17 caps
10. Adam Hastings (Glasgow Warriors) – 16 caps
9. Ali Price (Glasgow Warriors) – 28 caps
1. Rory Sutherland (Edinburgh) – 3 caps
2. Fraser Brown (Glasgow Warriors) – 46 caps
3. Zander Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors) – 25 caps
4. Scott Cummings (Glasgow Warriors) – 8 caps
5. Jonny Gray (Glasgow Warriors) – 55 caps
6. Jamie Ritchie (Edinburgh) – 14 caps
7. Hamish Watson (Edinburgh) – 28 caps
8. Nick Haining (Edinburgh) – uncapped
Substitutes:
16. Stuart McInally (Edinburgh) – 33 caps
17. Allan Dell (London Irish) – 28 caps
18. Simon Berghan (Edinburgh) – 24 caps
19. Ben Toolis (Edinburgh) – 22 caps
20. Cornell du Preez (Worcester Warriors) – 6 caps
21. George Horne (Glasgow Warriors) – 10 caps
22. Rory Hutchinson (Northampton Saints) – 3 caps
23. Chris Harris (Gloucester) – 14 caps
Ireland squad
15. Jordan Larmour (Leinster) – 21 caps
14. Andrew Conway (Munster) – 18 caps
13. Garry Ringrose (Leinster) – 28 caps
12. Bundee Aki (Connacht) – 23 caps
11. Jacob Stockdale (Ulster) – 25 caps
10. Jonathan Sexton (Leinster) – 88 caps (Captain)
9. Conor Murray (Munster) – 78 caps
1. Cian Healy (Leinster) – 95 caps
2. Rob Herring (Ulster) – 8 caps
3. Tadhg Furlong (Leinster) – 41 caps
4. Iain Henderson (Ulster) – 53 caps
5. James Ryan (Leinster) – 23 caps
6. CJ Stander (Munster) – 38 caps
7. Josh van der Flier (Leinster) – 23 caps
8. Caelan Doris (Leinster) – Uncapped
Replacements:
16. Ronan Kelleher (Leinster) – Uncapped
17. Dave Kilcoyne (Munster) – 36 caps
18. Andrew Porter (Leinster) – 23 caps
19. Devin Toner (Leinster) – 67 caps
20. Peter O’Mahony (Munster) – 64 caps
21. John Cooney (Ulster) – 8 caps
22. Ross Byrne (Leinster) – 3 caps
23. Robbie Henshaw (Leinster) – 40 caps