Ireland vs Scotland Six Nations 2020: kick-off time, BBC or ITV, starting teams and referee

Have your say

Scotland go to Dublin with a point to prove this weekend, following a disappointing World Cup campaign.

The sides last met Ireland in Japan, Scotland falling to a dismal 27-3 defeat and extinguishing any optimism held by the Scots.

Stuart Hogg will captain Scotland for the first time this weekend (Getty Images)

Gregor Townsend's Scotland have developed a habit of springing surprises when all hope seems lost, fans should look no further than last year's Calcutta Cup fixture where A Fnn Russell-inspired side came back from 31 points behind to draw 38-38 with a previously ruthless England.

Without talisman Russell in their squad for the trip over the Irish Sea - and indeed possibly beyond - Scotland could be up against it, with Oddschecker lumping the Murrayfield side with odds of 33/1 to reign triumphant over the other five nations.

If Scotland are to make a serious push for the title this tournament, a victory in Ireland is surely a necessity.

Read more: Huw Jones backs Adam Hastings as Scotland try to put Finn Russell affair behind them

When does Ireland vs Scotland kick-off?

The Home Nation sides will go to war at 4.45pm on Saturday (February 1) at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

Where can I watch the fixture?

Both BBC and ITV hold broadcasting right for the Six Nations this year.

The latter are providing coverage for Scotland's opener, with coverage getting underway at 4pm on Sunday.

Mark Pougatch is joined in the studio by Brian O'Driscoll, Sir Ian McGeechan and Jonny Wilkinson for live coverage.

Referee

Mathieu Raynal of France is taking charge of the fixture.

He'll be supported by line judges Pascal Gauzere and Federico Anselmi, and TMO Glenn Newman.

Scotland squad

15. Stuart Hogg (Exeter Chiefs) – 72 caps (Captain)

14. Sean Maitland (Saracens) – 44 caps

13. Huw Jones (Glasgow Warriors) – 23 caps

12. Sam Johnson (Glasgow Warriors) – 9 caps

11. Blair Kinghorn (Edinburgh) – 17 caps

10. Adam Hastings (Glasgow Warriors) – 16 caps

9. Ali Price (Glasgow Warriors) – 28 caps

1. Rory Sutherland (Edinburgh) – 3 caps

2. Fraser Brown (Glasgow Warriors) – 46 caps

3. Zander Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors) – 25 caps

4. Scott Cummings (Glasgow Warriors) – 8 caps

5. Jonny Gray (Glasgow Warriors) – 55 caps

6. Jamie Ritchie (Edinburgh) – 14 caps

7. Hamish Watson (Edinburgh) – 28 caps

8. Nick Haining (Edinburgh) – uncapped

Substitutes:

16. Stuart McInally (Edinburgh) – 33 caps

17. Allan Dell (London Irish) – 28 caps

18. Simon Berghan (Edinburgh) – 24 caps

19. Ben Toolis (Edinburgh) – 22 caps

20. Cornell du Preez (Worcester Warriors) – 6 caps

21. George Horne (Glasgow Warriors) – 10 caps

22. Rory Hutchinson (Northampton Saints) – 3 caps

23. Chris Harris (Gloucester) – 14 caps

Ireland squad

15. Jordan Larmour (Leinster) – 21 caps

14. Andrew Conway (Munster) – 18 caps

13. Garry Ringrose (Leinster) – 28 caps

12. Bundee Aki (Connacht) – 23 caps

11. Jacob Stockdale (Ulster) – 25 caps

10. Jonathan Sexton (Leinster) – 88 caps (Captain)

9. Conor Murray (Munster) – 78 caps

1. Cian Healy (Leinster) – 95 caps

2. Rob Herring (Ulster) – 8 caps

3. Tadhg Furlong (Leinster) – 41 caps

4. Iain Henderson (Ulster) – 53 caps

5. James Ryan (Leinster) – 23 caps

6. CJ Stander (Munster) – 38 caps

7. Josh van der Flier (Leinster) – 23 caps

8. Caelan Doris (Leinster) – Uncapped

Replacements:

16. Ronan Kelleher (Leinster) – Uncapped

17. Dave Kilcoyne (Munster) – 36 caps

18. Andrew Porter (Leinster) – 23 caps

19. Devin Toner (Leinster) – 67 caps

20. Peter O’Mahony (Munster) – 64 caps

21. John Cooney (Ulster) – 8 caps

22. Ross Byrne (Leinster) – 3 caps

23. Robbie Henshaw (Leinster) – 40 caps