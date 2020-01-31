Ireland U20 38 - 26 Scotland U20: Forward power proves decisive for Irish

Scotland secured a four-try bonus point, but ultimately lost their under-20 Six Nations opener in Cork last night.

The visitors started well but it was Ireland who took the lead in the tenth minute, stand-off Jack Crowley going over for a well-worked converted try.

The visitors were keen to respond quickly and they did just that when scrum-half Roan Frostwick fed hooker Ewan Ashman who went over for a try six minutes later. Stand-off Nathan Chamberlain converted.

In the 24th minute, Ireland used their forward power and tighthead prop Thomas Clarkson was awarded the try after the referee checked with the TMO. Crowley converted.

Scotland were then held up over the try-line when second-row Cameron Henderson went close, but soon after they did bag their second try, a nice move putting winger Jack Blain over for an unconverted score. However, Ireland went into the interval 21-12 ahead after Crowley finished a superb effort from his own half.

The hosts then scored two tries through winger Andrew Smith and second-row Thomas Ahern – the first converted – to give them a comfortable 21-point lead with 32 minutes still to go. Chamberlain scored a converted try to reduce the gap to 14 points with 20 minutes left, but then Scotland’s replacement Rufus McLean was yellow carded.

Ireland scored through Ciaran Ryan before a converted try by Cameron Scott earned the Scots a bonus.