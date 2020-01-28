Ireland name team to play Scotland in Six Nations opener

Have your say

Ireland have picked one uncapped player in their starting XV to face Scotland on Saturday, with another on the bench.

No 8 Caelan Doris, the former Ireland Under-20 captain, will make his international debut in the Guinness Six Nations opener against the Scots in Dublin on Saturday evening.

The other uncapped player is Doris' Leinster team-mate Ronan Kelleher who is named as the replacement hooker.

As expected, Johnny Sexton has recovered from a knee problem and will captain the team from stand-off.

He is joined at half-back by Conor Murray. Bundee Aki and Garry Ringrose are named in the centre with Jacob Stockdale and Andrew Conway on the wings. Jordan Larmour is named at full-back.

Doris is joined in the backrow by CJ Stander and Josh van der Flier.

The front row is made up of Cian Healy, Rob Herring and Tadgh Furlong with Iain Henderson and James Ryan named at lock.

Scotland name their team on Thursday.

Ireland team to play Scotland (Saturday, Aviva Stadium, Dublin, 4.45)

15. Jordan Larmour (St Mary’s College/Leinster)

14. Andrew Conway (Garryowen/Munster)

13. Garry Ringrose (UCD/Leinster)

12. Bundee Aki (Galwegians/Connacht)

11. Jacob Stockdale (Lurgan/Ulster)

10. Jonathan Sexton (St Marys College/Leinster) Captain

9. Conor Murray (Garryowen/Munster)

1. Cian Healy (Clontarf/Leinster)

2. Rob Herring (Ballynahinch/Ulster)

3. Tadhg Furlong (Clontarf/Leinster)

4. Iain Henderson (Queens University/Ulster)

5. James Ryan (UCD/Leinster)

6. CJ Stander (Shannon/Munster)

7. Josh van der Flier (UCD/Leinster)

8. Caelan Doris (UCD/Leinster)

Replacements:

16. Ronan Kelleher (Lansdowne/Leinster)

17. Dave Kilcoyne (UL Bohemians/Munster)

18. Andrew Porter (UCD/Leinster)

19. Devin Toner (Lansdowne/Leinster)

20. Peter O’Mahony (Cork Constitution/Munster)

21. John Cooney (Terenure College/Ulster)

22. Ross Byrne (UCD/Leinster)

23. Robbie Henshaw (Buccaneers/Leinster)