Ireland name team to face Scotland in Rugby World Cup opener - and there are three big names missing

Ireland have named their team to face Scotland in the opening match in Rugby World Cup Pool A - with three key men missing for the Irish.

Joe Schmidt will have to make do without the talents of Leinster duo Robbie Henshaw in midfield and Rob Kearney at full-back, while Munster wing Keith Earls will also play no part in the tournament opener.

Henshaw and Kearney's club colleague Jordan Larmour is handed a start at full-back while Earls' Munster team-mate Andrew Conway is set to start on the wing.

A fifth Leinster man, Garry Ringrose, gets the nod to partner Connacht's Bundee Aki in the centre.

In the pack, CJ Stander starts at Number 8 while Iain Henderson and James Ryan make up the second row.

15. Jordan Larmour

14. Andrew Conway

13. Garry Ringrose

12. Bundee Aki

11. Jacob Stockdale

10. Johnny Sexton

9. Conor Murray

1. Cian Healy

2. Rory Best (c)

3. Tadhg Furlong

4. Iain Henderson

5. James Ryan

6. Peter O'Mahony

7. Josh van der Flier

8. CJ Stander

Replacements: Niall Scannell, Dave Kilcoyne, Andrew Porter, Tadhg Beirne, Jack Conan, Luke McGrath, Jack Carty and Chris Farrell.