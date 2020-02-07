Ireland Club XV 22-17 Scotland Club XV: Scots squeezed out in Dublin

Scotland’s Club XV battled hard, but lost out to their Irish counterparts at Energia Park, Donnybrook, in Dublin last night.

The 22-17 reverse, coupled with a 39-17 defeat at Netherdale in Gala last week for Scott Wight’s Scots, means the Irish lifted the Dalriada Cup 61-34 on aggregate over the two games.

Last night, the home side had the opportunity to take the lead in the first minute, but stand-off James Taylor missed the penalty.

After the first quarter of the match the game was still scoreless and both sides had chances before Ireland took the lead in the 22nd minute. Winger Colm Hogan was the scorer of the unconverted effort.

Scotland fought back and scored a well-worked try, scrum-half Gregor Christie, pictured, finishing it off after a good break by winger Callum Young with stand-off Aaron McColm converting for 7-5.

By the half-hour mark Ireland were back in front, back-row Michael Melia the man going over after a strong lineout with Taylor converting.

In the 45th minute, Ireland centre Pa Ryan was yellow carded and McColm kicked a penalty to close the gap to two points. Ryan returned to the field and soon after Scotland’s No 8 Ewan MacDougall went to the bin and a Taylor penalty made it 15-10 to the home side.

On the hour, replacement Sam Coghlan scored a try for Ireland and when Taylor converted the gap had stretched to 22-10. The Scots were not done yet though and replacements William Farquhar and Rhys Davies combined for the latter to go over for five points with ten minutes left. Fellow sub Colin Sturgeon converted but Scotland could not conjure a winning score.