Ireland 7-0 Scotland: Live updates from the Rugby World Cup

Keep up to date with all the action from Yokohama as Scotland take on Ireland in the Rugby World Cup

We're under way in Yokohama...

7 min: IRELAND CON! Sexton's kick is straightforward, and Ireland have seven points on the board. Questions have to be asked of McInally, who seemed to let Henderson get past him far too easily in the lead-up to Ryan's try.

6 min: IRELAND TRY! A cute lineout from Ireland sends Murray away, who chips over but Gray mops up on the five metre line. Laidlaw clears but Ireland come back through Stander, and then Henderson, and after good play from Sexton and Larmour, Ryan manages to nudge over the whitewash.

4 min: A lively start to proceedings as Scotland go on the attack with Hogg, who evades a few defenders, but Johnson's long pass to Maitland lacks accuracy and Ireland have a lineout on halfway