Ireland 27-3 Scotland: Relive the action from the Rugby World Cup Pool A clash in Yokohama

All the action from Yokohama as Scotland took on Ireland in the Rugby World Cup

The latest updates from the International Stadium...



80 min: And that is that - Ireland are happy to wind the clock down after the scrum, and Barnes signals the end of the match. Questions were asked of Ireland following an at-times iffy warm-up campaign but that is an emphatic victory from the Irish. It's early days yet but with the likes of Kearney, Earls and Henshaw.

78 min: McGrath clears only as far as Maitland on the 10 metre line, Johnson and Hogg link up well in the midfield but the ball is spilled and Carty gets it clear. Scotland charge the clearance down but the Irish have a scrum after Scotland cough up possession.

77 min: Another driving maul attempt from Scotland, Russell tries to feed Harris through a gap but the referee blows up for a forward pass and Ireland have a scrum on their own 22.

76 min: Scotland driving towards the Irish line, it's defended well but Barnes adjudges Ireland to have entered the maul from the side. Hogg sends it back into the corner but Ireland steal the lineout through Ryan and McGrath clears. Scotland have another shot but from the 22.

73 min: Scotland still hopeful of getting more points on the board, going through the phases up field... Scotland penalty awarded after Brown is taken out off the ball. Hogg will again kick for the corner as Ireland's final change is made, as van der Flier makes way for Scannell.

70 min: Scotland give away another penalty.

69 min: Yellow card for Tahdg Beirne after he doesn't roll away following a Hogg break. From the penalty, the Exeter Chiefs full-back kicks for the corner, McInally gets agonisingly close to the line but the ball goes wide and Ireland snuff out the danger.

67 min: IRELAND PEN: Carty makes no mistake - questions would have been asked if he'd somehow missed it - and Ireland extend their lead to 27 points to 3.

66 min: Ireland have a penalty after Berghan is caught offside. Carty to take, ten metres out...

64 min: SCOTLAND REPLACEMENT! Another double change as Gray and Taylor are replaced by Cummings and Harris.

64 min: Murray clears well from a Scotland lineout before Scotland launch an attack on the 10 metre line. Graham and Gray doing well in midfield but van der Flier is alert to Russell's dummy. Price's pass goes astray and Ireland clear. Scotland go again but that's a knock-on from McInally and Ireland have a scrum just inside the Scottish half.

61 min: SCOTLAND REPLACEMENT! Another double change as Ali Price comes on for Greig Laidlaw and Allan Dell makes way for Gordon Reid.

58 min: SCOTLAND REPLACEMENT! Darcy Graham on for Tommy Seymour.

57 min: Carty on for Sexton, Beirne on for Henderson and McGrath on for Murray as Joe Schmidt makes a triple change, but more worrying is the sight of Hamish Watson with his left leg in a brace, and on crutches, on the sidelines. Could his World Cup be over?

56 min: IRELAND TRY! Murray kicks into the Scotland 22 and Wilson fluffs his lines under pressure from Conway. Larmour sweeps the ball up, it's back with Murray and he feeds Conway who has all the space in the world on the right and he jinks past Hogg and powers over for Ireland's bonus point. Murray slices the conversion wide, however.

51 min: SCOTLAND REPLACEMENTS: Double change for Scotland as Simon Berghan and Blade Thomson come on for WP Nel and John Barclay respectively. Ireland have also brought on Porter and Kilcoyne for Healy and Furlong in a double-prop switch.

49 min: Scotland going through the phases around 35 metres out, Hogg's grubber kick finds the left touchline. Townsend's men searching and probing, but there's a knock-on and Ireland have the put-in around seven metres from their own line.

44 min: Scotland starting to come into the game a bit more now.

41 min: Teams back out now - Scotland need a big half in Yokohama here, which you imagine won't be helped by the torrential rain which is now battering the International Stadium pitch.

Half-time: Bundee Aki has failed his HIA over the half-time interval so the Connacht centre will be replaced, likely by Munster's Chris Farrell. Conan is on for O'Mahony as well but no word on the vice-captain's condition.

Half-time: An impressive half of rugby from Ireland who were well-organised, strong in defence, and devastating in their forward play. Murray in particular has been virtually unplayable for Joe Schmidt's side while Larmour and Henderson have also caught the eye.

Optimistic Scotland fans will recall the change in performance at Twickenham in the Six Nations earlier this year, but Gregor Townsend's side have looked meek and a little overawed by the occasion at times. There have been signs of the free-flowing rugby we've come to expect from the Scots but they'll need to sharpen up in the second period.

Scotland have plenty in reserve - Darcy Graham and Ali Price could certainly see game time in the second half while Blade Thomson looked ready to come on for Watson before Brown got the nod.

40 min: Murray, still on kicking duties, takes a penalty from in front of the posts but it drops just wide and the half time whistle is sounded. Ireland 19, Scotland 3.

38 min: SCOTLAND REPLACEMENT: Fraser Brown on for Hamish Watson

37 min: Watson is carted off the pitch on the stretcher buggy and Fraser Brown seems to be coming on in his place. Nominally a hooker, but Brown has played in the back row before.

37 min: Concerning for Scotland as Hamish Watson is down receiving treatment and it doesn't look good at all. Looks to be his left knee but the Edinburgh back-row doesn't look in good shape.

37 min: Johnson with a superb tackle to halt Stockdale in his tracks. The Ulster wing chips it over Maitland, regathers and thunders away but Johnson does well to haul him down and Scotland go on the attack through Russell. Barclay and Gilchrist do well but the latter offloads it forwards. and Ireland have a scrum just inside their half.

30 min: Taylor does well to turn it over and set up a Scotland attack. Maitland collects it, but Ireland snuff out the danger and win the penalty. Joe Schmidt's side then break through the middle but Scotland stand firm and win the penalty after a foul on Gray. Hogg goes long and Scotland have a lineout well inside Ireland's 22.

26 min: IRELAND CON! Sexton is currently receiving treatment for what looks like a groin injury, so Murray takes on kicking duties and makes no mistake.

25 min: IRELAND TRY! That's a bit soft from Scotland as Furlong dives over for Ireland's third try of the match.

23 min: From a Scotland lineout on the 22, the attack breaks down and Ireland burst forward. Hogg tracks back well but gets in a muddle underneath the posts with Ringrose in hot pursuit and Ireland have a five metre scrum right beneath the posts.

21 min: SCOTLAND PEN! Meat and drink for Laidlaw, who puts Scotland's first points of the game, and the tournament, on the board. Van der Flier has returned to the fray for Ireland.

20 min: Russell does well to release Hogg and Seymour, and Ireland look to have snuffed out the danger but Conan is penalised for not rolling away. Referee Barnes signals a Scotland penalty...

17 min: Scotland have a lineout on their own 10 metre line and Laidlaw sends a left-footed box kick straight at Conway, who fluffs it and knocks on. Scotland with a decent attacking platform on the Irish 10 metre line. Gregor Townsend's side could really do with making the most of this chance...

14 min: IRELAND TRY! Ireland set up a driving maul and despite Scotland appearing to have dealt with it comfortably, Ireland go again and captain Rory Best forces the ball over the line to extend the lead. It looked as though captain McInally held it up but Wayne Barnes gives the score. Sexton is unable to add the conversion though as his kick flies just wide of the posts.

13 min: Blood replacement for Ireland - Conan on for Van der Flier

7 min: IRELAND CON! Sexton's kick is straightforward, and Ireland have seven points on the board. Questions have to be asked of McInally, who seemed to let Henderson get past him far too easily in the lead-up to Ryan's try.

6 min: IRELAND TRY! A cute lineout from Ireland sends Murray away, who chips over but Gray mops up on the five metre line. Laidlaw clears but Ireland come back through Stander, and then Henderson, and after good play from Sexton and Larmour, Ryan manages to nudge over the whitewash.

4 min: A lively start to proceedings as Scotland go on the attack with Hogg, who evades a few defenders, but Johnson's long pass to Maitland lacks accuracy and Ireland have a lineout on halfway

Ireland: Larmour; Conway, Ringrose, Aki, Stockdale; Sexton, Murray; Healy, Best (captain), Furlong; Henderson, James Ryan; O'Mahony, van der Flier, Stander. Replacements: Scannell, Kilcoyne, Porter, Beirne, Conan, McGrath, Carty, Farrell.

Scotland: Hogg; Seymour, Taylor, Johnson, Maitland; Russell, Laidlaw; Dell, McInally (captain), Nel, Gilchrist, Gray, Barclay, Watson, Wilson. Replacements: Brown, Reid, Berghan, Cummings, Thomson, Price, Harris, Graham.

Our Japan 2019 Rugby World Cup coverage is brought to you in association with Castle Water and on Twitter @CastleWaterLtd

