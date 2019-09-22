Ireland 19-3 Scotland: Live updates from the Rugby World Cup

Keep up to date with all the action from Yokohama as Scotland take on Ireland in the Rugby World Cup

The latest updates from the International Stadium...



26 min: IRELAND CON! Sexton is currently receiving treatment for what looks like a groin injury, so Murray takes on kicking duties and makes no mistake.

25 min: IRELAND TRY! That's a bit soft from Scotland as Furlong dives over for Ireland's third try of the match.

23 min: From a Scotland lineout on the 22, the attack breaks down and Ireland burst forward. Hogg tracks back well but gets in a muddle underneath the posts with Ringrose in hot pursuit and Ireland have a five metre scrum right beneath the posts.

21 min: SCOTLAND PEN! Meat and drink for Laidlaw, who puts Scotland's first points of the game, and the tournament, on the board.

20 min: Russell does well to release Hogg and Seymour, and Ireland look to have snuffed out the danger but Conan is penalised for not rolling away. Wayne Barnes signals a Scotland penalty...

17 min: Scotland have a lineout on their own 10 metre line and Laidlaw sends a left-footed box kick straight at Conway, who fluffs it and knocks on. Scotland with a decent attacking platform on the Irish 10 metre line. Gregor Townsend's side could really do with making the most of this chance...

14 min: IRELAND TRY! Ireland set up a driving maul and despite Scotland appearing to have dealt with it comfortably through Wilson, Ireland go again and captain Rory Best forces the ball over the line to extend the lead. Sexton is unable to add the conversion though as his kick flies just wide of the posts.

13 min: Blood replacement for Ireland - Conan on for Van der Flier

7 min: IRELAND CON! Sexton's kick is straightforward, and Ireland have seven points on the board. Questions have to be asked of McInally, who seemed to let Henderson get past him far too easily in the lead-up to Ryan's try.

6 min: IRELAND TRY! A cute lineout from Ireland sends Murray away, who chips over but Gray mops up on the five metre line. Laidlaw clears but Ireland come back through Stander, and then Henderson, and after good play from Sexton and Larmour, Ryan manages to nudge over the whitewash.

4 min: A lively start to proceedings as Scotland go on the attack with Hogg, who evades a few defenders, but Johnson's long pass to Maitland lacks accuracy and Ireland have a lineout on halfway

Ireland: Larmour; Conway, Ringrose, Aki, Stockdale; Sexton, Murray; Healy, Best (captain), Furlong; Henderson, James Ryan; O'Mahony, van der Flier, Stander. Replacements: Scannell, Kilcoyne, Porter, Beirne, Conan, McGrath, Carty, Farrell.

Scotland: Hogg; Seymour, Taylor, Johnson, Maitland; Russell, Laidlaw; Dell, McInally (captain), Nel, Gilchrist, Gray, Barclay, Watson, Wilson. Replacements: Brown, Reid, Berghan, Cummings, Thomson, Price, Harris, Graham.