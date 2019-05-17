IN PICTURES: The Crichton Cup at Melrose

Over 300 young rugby devotees took part on Saturday in the 100th playing of the Crichton Cup at The Greenyards in Melrose.

Youngsters aged five to 18 from Melrose and the surrounding communities took part – the tournament itself began in early 1900s, taking its name from local Melrose jeweller J. D. Crichton, who presented a rosebowl to the winners of the trades competition which involved the older boys from the town. As the years progressed, the event grew to include teams from local villages and districts within Melrose. On Saturday, it featured squads from Melrose Central, Dingleton, Darnick, Gattonside, Newstead, St Boswells, Earlston and Lauder.

