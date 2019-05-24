IN PICTURES: Match action from the Jed-Forest Sevens

The 2018-19 Ned Haig Kings of the Sevens concluded recently at Jed-Forest’s Riverside Park ground, with Watsonians carrying off the overall honours.

The capital side won five individual rounds over the course of the tournament, as Edinburgh clubs dominated this year. Among the Borders sides, Melrose won the opening contest at Peebles back in August, while Jed reached the final of their own tournament last weekend. Here’s a look at some of the best of the action.

The capital city champions for 2019.

Watsonian coach David Harris and Emily Anderson make a presentation to Andrew Skeen.

Border Park's Bill Tuvanaki in possession.

Border Park's Jamie Dixon with the ball.

