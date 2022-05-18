Huw Jones rejoins Glasgow Warriors after season at Harlequins

Huw Jones left Glasgow last year to join Harlequins. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

The versatile back will rejoin the club in the summer from Harlequins.

Jones, 28, left Glasgow at the end of last season to sign for the English champions but is returning north on what Warriors says is “a multi-year contract”.

The Scotland international has played most of his rugby at centre but has also been deployed regularly at full-back.

He has been capped 32 times by Scotland.

Jones told the Glasgow Warriors website: “I’m really looking forward to going back to Glasgow.

“I lived there for five years and I made a lot of friends and memories, and I’m looking forward to making more both on and off the field in the seasons ahead.

“There’s a great core group of players at Glasgow that want to take the club forward and I’m really keen to be a part of that.

“I’ve gained a lot of valuable experience playing for Harlequins this season and I’m excited to return and show how I’ve developed as a player, and to pull on the Glasgow Warriors jersey again.”