Howe of Fife continues to develop as a club for all

While the Howe of Fife men’s team is improving week by week on the park, so are the club’s other sides.

The Howe Harlequins, the Duffus club’s women’s side, a new Fife Clan side which enables those with physical or mental conditions to get into the game, as well as the club’s mini teams proved they’re capable of mixing it with the best across 2019.

The Harlequins have already played their last match of the revamped Women’s League season.

The Quins finished a very creditable fourth position in National One, a significant milestone for the coaches and players.

There is still cup rugby to come, and they will continue to keep active during the winter break.

Howe of Fife president, Chris Reekie, said the club is proud of the work being done at the club to attract people from all backgrounds into the sport.

Mr Reekie said: “With growth of rugby across so many sectors at the Howe, there is a new team, The Fife Clan.

“This group support and act as ‘unified rugby’ enablers, providing opportunity for some who thought rugby was beyond their reach.

“Those with mental or physical conditions can take part and enjoy the fun and interaction rugby delivers. The unified rugby team is fundraising for their own strips, training kit and help with travel to games.”

The mini and youth sections continue to provide the foundation for youngsters to enjoy the game.

Mr Reekie added: “It would not be possible without the legions of volunteers who provide the fabric of coaching on a weekly basis throughout the season. Having already hosted a visiting school side from Argentina, there are plans to host another school, this time from Brazil.”

This year Stephen Gethins, MP at that time ahead of Thursday’s General Election, put down a motion in the House, congratulating Peter and George Horne for becoming the first brothers from the area to play together in the recent Rugby World Cup and role the Howe has had in nurturing their talents and those of other young rugby players.