How the Scotland players rated in thrilling 20-17 Six Nations win over England

A first-half converted try from debutant Ben White, followed by a penalty try in the second half and two penalties from Finn Russell ensured Scotland would have the bragging rights at BT Murrayfield.
There were so many excellent performances in blue as Scotland dug deep to get the victory.
Our chief rugby writer Graham Bean talks you through how the home players rated ...
1. Rory Sutherland
A welcome return for the prop who missed out in the autumn through injury but it was a hard shift at the coalface. Made way for Pierre Schoeman after 51 minutes. - 6
Photo: Craig Williamson - SNS Group / S
2. George Turner
Established as Scotland’s first-choice hooker. Some smart long throws at the lineout but found it tougher in the scrum. - 6
Photo: Steve Welsh
3. Zander Fagerson
Carried well and toughed it out in the scrum before departing with the rest of the front row on the 51-minute mark. Replaced by WP Nel. - 6
Photo: Craig Williamson - SNS Group / S
4. Jonny Gray
Back in the side after injury and added his heft against a powerful England the pack. Put in 12 tackles before making way for Sam Skinner. - 6
Photo: Ross Parker - SNS Group / SRU