How the Scotland players rated in Rome victory

Gareth Black assesses the Scotland players in their 17-0 defeat of Italy

Stuart Hogg: Stunning try in the first half when he showed his pace to carve Italy open with an incisive run through the midfield before turning on the jets on the outside to slide in the corner. 8/10

Sean Maitland: Most of Italy’s attacking play came down his wing and was solid in defence but given little opportunity down the other end of the field. 7

Christopher Harris: Solid in defence and one impressive tackle late in first half led to a turnover. Powerful finish to get Scotland’s second try. 7

Sam Johnson: Solid contribution as he allowed Italy nothing through the middle. 7

Blair Kinghorn: Tried to get involved but Italy’s defence largely kept close tabs on him. 7

Adam Hastings: Struggled with his kicking in the first half but came more into the game after the break. Wrapped it up with a late try when he gathered from a ruck down the blindside to score under the posts. 7

Ali Price: A livewire in and around the breakdown but Italy’s strong defence prevented too many clear opportunities to break through. 7

Rory Sutherland: Dominated at the scrum to give Scotland the upper hand. 8

Stuart McInally: Busy at the breakdown and marshalled his forwards well. 7

Zander Fagerson: Part of the Scotland scrum that denied Italy any opportunities to set up attacking options. 7

Ben Toolis: Tackled well as Scotland ruled the breakdown. 7

Scott Cummings: Solid in defence and did not allow Italy to gain any traction going forward. 7

Jamie Ritchie: Was everywhere and tackled everyone. Usually first on the scene at the breakdown and was the main reason for Italy’s high turnover count. 9

Hamish Watson: Part of a very effective back row for the Scots and made a number of telling tackles. 7

Magnus Bradbury: Strong runner always ready to receive the ball at the ruck. 7

Replacements

George Horne was lively at scrum-half and numerous darts forward looks promising but unfortunately nothing came off them as Scotland’s bench helped keep the visitors on top. 7