How the Scotland players rated in narrow Dublin defeat

Scotland fought tooth and nail with Ireland in a tense Six Nations opener at the Aviva Stadium but the hosts edged it 19-12. Here's how Gregor Townsend's team rated in Dublin

STUART HOGG: Charged about like a man possessed as he sought to lead by example in his first game as captain - but the Exeter full-back will be haunted by his horror fumble on the try line for years to come. 6 (out of 10)

SEAN MAITLAND: The Saracens man was solid under the high ball while his defensive positioning was spot on all but once as Aki broke clear. 6

HUW JONES: The Glasgow man is back in form and back in the team but his missed tackle on Jordan Larmour was a reminder of the defensive deficiencies that have always worried Gregor Townsend. 6

SAM JOHNSON: Did not have the legs to go all the way after intercepting Conor Murray's pass but ran his heart out with a string of brave carries totalling 70 metres. 8

BLAIR KINGHORN: It did not take Ireland long to identify the Edinburgh man's flank wing as a potentially vulnerable area in the Scotland defence, with high ball after high ball dropped on top of his head. 5

ADAM HASTINGS: Under big pressure to fill Finn Russell's boots he performed solidly and kicked well but could not produce the moment of magic Scotland needed to unpick Farrell's defence. 6

ALI PRICE: Inherited Greig Laidlaw's nine jersey after being given the nod over George Horne to start. Might have to go up another gear if he wants to hold off his Warriors team-mate. 6

RORY SUTHERLAND: No sign of rust as the Edinburgh prop returned to the international fold after a three-and-a-half year absence. Carried hard and scrummaged well. 6

FRASER BROWN: Guilty of a loose line-out throw and a couple of stupid infringements which left Ireland squirm off the hook just as Townsend's team looked primed to pounce. 6

ZANDER FAGERSON: Aggressive in the loose while getting the better of Cian Healy at scrum-time. Scotland need to see more of this Fagerson on a consistent basis. 7

SCOTT CUMMINGS: A steady display from the Glasgow lock as he made his tackles but did little else to stand out from the crowd. 6

JONNY GRAY: Another monster haul of 25 tackles as he helped frustrate an Irish attack expected to run over the top of Townsend's men. 7

JAMIE RITCHIE: An athletic display from the Edinburgh man as he got about the pitch, covering more ground than anyone in the Scotland pack. 6

HAMISH WATSON: How Scotland missed his pickpocketing skills after he went down injured in their World Cup opener. A huge display on his return to fitness. 8

NICK HAINING: An encouraging debut from the Edinburgh number eight as he carried with intent. 7

REPLACEMENTS: Townsend waited until the final quarter hour before introducing fresh legs but while George Horne and WP Nel had goes at breaking through Ireland, their defence stood firm. 5