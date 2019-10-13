How the Scotland players rated in 28-21 loss to Japan in final Rugby World Cup match
Marks out of ten for the Scotland players as they end their Rugby World Cup campaign with defeat to hosts Japan
• Our Japan 2019 Rugby World Cup coverage is brought to you in association with Castle Water
1. Stuart Hogg - 6/10
Never stopped probing but try as he might could not find the hole in the Japanese defence he was looking for.
other
2. Tommy Seymour - 5
Rescued his side early on after Finn Russell's mistake but faded from view after that.
other
3. Chris Harris - 5
Handed Japan their bonus point when he allowed Kenki Fukuoka to strip the ball from his grasp.
other
4. Sam Johnson - 6
Carried bravely as the Scots looked to mount a brave fightback at the death.
other
View more