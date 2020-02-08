How the Scotland players rated during 13-6 Six Nations defeat to England
Ratings out of ten for every Scotland player who started the 13-6 defeat to England at Murrayfield.
Scotland have given a strong account of themselves in both games so far in the Six Nations but have failed to find victory.
1. Rory Sutherland
Another impressive display from the Edinburgh prop, even showing a burst of pace with barn-stomping run early in the second half. 7
SNS
other
2. Fraser Brown
Not the only one to struggle amid the conditions but the hooker failed to get to grips with the wind as line-out throwing fell to pieces. 5
SNS
other
3. Zander Fagerson
Scotland's scrum held up well while he was on - it did not once he went off and that says it all. 7
SNS
other
4. Scott Cummings
Gave away two penalties within the first 10 minutes and was taken off early in the second period. 5
SNS
other
View more