Scotland captain Stuart Hogg. Picture: SNS

How the Scotland players rated during 13-6 Six Nations defeat to England

Ratings out of ten for every Scotland player who started the 13-6 defeat to England at Murrayfield.

Scotland have given a strong account of themselves in both games so far in the Six Nations but have failed to find victory.

Another impressive display from the Edinburgh prop, even showing a burst of pace with barn-stomping run early in the second half. 7

1. Rory Sutherland

Not the only one to struggle amid the conditions but the hooker failed to get to grips with the wind as line-out throwing fell to pieces. 5

2. Fraser Brown

Scotland's scrum held up well while he was on - it did not once he went off and that says it all. 7

3. Zander Fagerson

Gave away two penalties within the first 10 minutes and was taken off early in the second period. 5

4. Scott Cummings

Page 1 of 4