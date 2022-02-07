How Scotland's Zander Fagerson lit up Rugby Special and prompted howls of laughter from John Barclay and Sam Warburton

It was the first time Scotland had beaten England in successive years since 1983-84, with Saturday’s Calcutta Cup win at Murrayfield giving the home side the ideal start to the 2022 Six Nations.

By Graham Bean
Monday, 7th February 2022, 1:59 pm

So when Zander Fagerson appeared on BBC TV’s Rugby Special on Sunday night, he could be forgiven for getting a little carried away.

The Scotland prop, being interviewed via a video link, was asked about the celebrations after the match.

His answer provoked howls of laughter in the studio as presenter Ugo Monye, a former England international, got a bit more than he bargained for.

“How’s the head? Decent celebration last night?” asked Monye.

“It was good fun,” Fagerson replied. “I had an early night, caught up with the family today, but I think a few boys definitely ripped the arse out of it!”

Monye quickly said sorry for the slip and Fagerson held up his hand in apology as pundits John Barclay and Sam Warburton guffawed in the background.

Zander Fagerson, right, celebrates Scotland’s win over England with Hamish Watson and Finn Russell. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

Scotland’s 20-17 win over England was a particularly special day for Fagerson as his younger brother Matt was named player of the match.

“I was a very proud big brother,” said Zander. “It was a special day with the family all being there. It was great to see him getting the recognition he deserves.”

Scotland, who have not won the championship since 1999, take on Wales in Cardiff on Saturday. Wales, the defending champions, lost their opening game 29-7 to Ireland in Dublin.

Head coach Gregor Townsend is due to name the Scotland team on Thursday.

Zander Fagerson raised a smile with his appearance on BBC TV's Rugby Special.
