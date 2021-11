Japan's flanker Pieter Labuschagne (C) is tackled during the Autumn International friendly rugby union match between Scotland and Japan at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh on November 20, 2021. (Photo by ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Gregor Townsend’s side took an early lead through Duhan van der Merwe before a historic try for Stuart Hogg restored Scotland’s lead.

The score etched the captain’s name in the record books as the all-time record scorer with 25 international tries.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Darcy Graham extended Scotland’s lead before the interval and though Japan took advantage of Jamie Bhatti’s yellow-card, Scotland maintained their lead and saw out the match to end the series with a win.

Yellow-carded early in the second half cost Scotland their cushion and replaced by Watson. 5

Here’s how the players rated at BT Murrayfield.

Returning from injury and no sign of hangover with series of string stops in the second half with Scotland depleted. 6

Stood up strong to everything asked of him over the afternoon. 6

Plundered forward in the second half and earned a break for the last ten minutes after a powerful shift. 6

Dominated line-out early on and notable when he didn’t, because it cost Scotland. Important. 7

Replaced by Matt Fagerson midway through the second half. Fairly quiet afternoon for the vice captain. 5

Looked much more assured after replacing Jamie Bhatti with Pierre Schoemann was alongside him. 7

Grew into the match on his first start. Showed quick hands when necessary and completed the full 80 minutes. 6

Found his range after a loose start but picked up. Eventually replaced by George Horne. 5

Hit post with first conversion attempt but kicking otherwise on point and kept Scotland ticking. 8

Scored the first try and palpable excitement with every possession among the crowd. 7

Clever grubber kick after 19minutes almost sent Harris through. Otherwise solid with strong territory in the second half. 7

Big hitting tackle after quarter hour had crowd wincing but strong first half barely faded in the second of a big game for the Scottish centre. 7

Headlines will be about Hogg but Graham threatened to steal the limelight with a strong wide display before being replaced by Blair Kinghorn. 8

History-maker started like a coiled spring and upon release bounded forward to start and finish the move for his record-setting try. Scotland wouldn't relinquish the lead. 8