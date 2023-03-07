Scotland are still in the running to win the 2023 Guinness Six Nations despite their 32-21 defeat to France in Paris at the end of last month.

Gregor Townsend's side are second in the table on 10 points, five behind leaders Ireland, after opening the tournament with impressive back-to-back bonus point wins over England and Wales. It means that, despite losing to the French on matchday three, Scotland remain firmly in contention to lift the trophy for the first time since 1999 – when it was still the Five Nations. To do so, and make history, Scotland must win their remaining two fixtures against Ireland and Italy at Murrayfield. However, even that may not be enough depending on both the margin of victory and results elsewhere.

While any win over the Irish this Sunday will keep the dream alive, to give themselves the best possible chance of glory the following weekend, Scotland will be looking for the extra bonus point. More than that, they would also ideally prevent Ireland from claiming any losing bonus points. That would involve stopping Ireland from scoring four or more tries, as well as ensuring they beat their opponents by more than seven points, while scoring four or more tries themselves to take the maximum five points on offer and draw level with Ireland at the top of the standings. Easier said than done against the number one ranked side in world rugby.

Why Scotland need a big win

Finn Russell (centre) after Scotland's win over Wales at Murrayfield last month. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

While not crucial at this stage, Scotland could also move top of the table going into the final round of fixtures with an even bigger margin of victory. Ireland currently boast a points differential of +51 compared to Scotland's +23. That means Scotland will only leapfrog the championship leaders if, in addition to the aforementioned bonus point requirements, they win Sunday’s match by at least 14 points. A tall order, but not impossible given the form Scotland have shown in the tournament thus far, with 12 tries scored during their three matches. For context, the last time Scotland recorded such a sizable win over the Irish was in the 2001 Six Nations when Ian McGeechan's side claimed a 32-10 win at Murrayfield in a match postponed until the September due to the outbreak of foot and mouth.

Of course, any victory over Ireland this Sunday is to be welcomed and would bring Scotland the honour of securing the Triple Crown for defeating the three home nations for the first time since the 1990 Grand Slam. It would also mean Scotland remain major contenders for the 2023 title going into the final weekend, where they would need to beat Italy and hope that results elsewhere go in their favour.

What Scotland need from England v France

England and France, who face each other at Twickenham on Saturday, are both still in contention to win the tournament. They are tied with Scotland on 10 points but England are third in the standings with a +21 points differential and France fourth on +3. With the table looking tighter at this stage than it has in recent years, there is a real prospect that two teams could finish level on points at the top of the pile following the final round of fixtures. That would see the title decided by a tiebreaker, with the team which holds the better points differential being declared champions. If that fails to separate tied teams, then it would go to the team that scored the highest number of total tries. In the unlikely and remarkable scenario that teams are still equal after all tiebreakers, then the title would be shared between them.

It raises the prospect of Scotland, providing they beat Ireland, embarking on a try chase against the Italians in their final match to ensure they have the best possible points total, points differential and total tries, to give themselves the best chance of winning the title. Scotland's final match against Italy kicks off at Murrayfield at 12.30pm on Saturday, March 18 while Ireland's final showdown against England at the Aviva Stadium doesn't start until 5.00pm. The ideal scenario of a bonus point win over Ireland this Sunday, followed by another bonus point win over Italy next weekend, would put Scotland five points ahead of Ireland ahead of that final match in Dublin, meaning the Irish would require their own sizable bonus point win over England to take the title down to the aforementioned tiebreakers. Likewise, England would need bonus point wins over France and Ireland to potentially lift the trophy. There’s also the prospect of France retaining the title won last year if they record big wins over England and Wales and other results go in their favour.