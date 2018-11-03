Heriot’s 45 - 21 Glasgow Hawks: Second-half class from Goldenacre side

A second-half masterclass by Heriot’s got the better of Glasgow Hawks and maintained their push for a play-off place.

An error-filled first half saw the visitors take the lead thanks to an excellent bit of play from their back line which set up Robert Beattie for the try. Their advantage was short-lived, however, with Heriot’s replying instantly from the kick-off through Ruairidh Leishman.

It was not long before Heriot’s took the lead, with Charlie Simpson putting Alex Ball through, but Hawks hit back immediately thanks to a moment of brilliance from stand-off Liam Brims. With Hawks lock Andrew Kirkland in the bin for the closing minutes of the half, Heriot’s pulled back into the lead through Simpson to make it 21-14.

The tit-for-tat exchanges continued when Gavin Wilson touched down for Hawks, but thereafter it was all Heriot’s. Ali Johnston scored twice, Ball got his second, and then Callum Marshall scored his team’s seventh of the afternoon to round things off.