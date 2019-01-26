Heriot’s 35 - 14 Boroughmuir: Heriot’s maintain play-off hopes

Heriot’s maintained their bid for a home play-off when they produced a strong second half performance to overturn a half-time deficit and take all five league points. But the hosts were given a stern test before eventually shaking off their capital rivals.

Needing to win to boost their chances of a top two finish, the home side made a decent start, with Rob Kay going over for an early try converted by Ross Jones. However, Boroughmuir responded with scores by Jordan Edmunds and a superb solo effort from Kerr Gossman, both converted by Gavin Parker, to lead after a first half in which home prop Martin Bouab suffered a broken leg.

Heriot’s restarted well and squared matters when Ian Wilson was the last man to rise after a powerful surge and Jones was on target with the conversion. The momentum was now with the home side who took the lead when Michael Liness dotted down for a converted score.

The bonus point try came with three minutes to spare when John Rae dotted down in the corner. Jones again converted then added gloss to the final score line when he intercepted on half way and raced over a self-converted score.