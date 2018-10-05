Edinburgh Wanderers breakaway group join new Heriot’s side

Heriot’s have confirmed they will launch a women’s team next year with a core of senior players who quit Murrayfield Wanderers earlier this season.

The Scotsman revealed on Wednesday that Wanderers, Scotland’s most successful female rugby team, had been kicked out of the Tennent’s Women’s Premier League after failing to fulfil any fixtures so far this season as they were unable to raise a team following the breakaway.

Murrayfield Wanderers retained the place in SRU competitions but the breakaway group now plan to relaunch in time for the revamped women’s domestic structure, which will see the Sarah Beaney Cup followed by sevens tournaments then and August-December league.

After the SRU decided not to extend their lease, Murrayfield Wanderers RFC had to move from the back pitches of the international stadium to Roseburn Park. The bulk of senior players at the 12-time cup winners opted to leave and have been training at the Inverleith ground of Stewart’s Melville, who are an associate club of Heriot’s.

A decision will be made by the SRU on Monday on which division the new club will play next year. Murrayfield have retained a junior girls team but seem unlikely to be in a position to field a senior side for the foreseeable future.

Heriot’s president Colin McCallum said: “This is an exciting moment in Heriot’s history. It has been wonderful to get to know our new club members at Goldenacre after training each week. As a club, we look forward to helping our women’s team be the best players they can be while setting the foundations to develop future talent.”

New Heriot’s Ladies captain Catriona Syme added: “We would like to thank the club for such a warm welcome. Playing here is a wonderful opportunity and we intend to make the most of the fantastic facilities available to us.

“It is very exciting to be part of a rugby club that has such a rich history and the we look forward to contributing to this legacy. We are looking forward to playing our first game at Goldenacre in front of the home crowd.”