Scottish Cup Round-up: Hawick cruise to victory over Gala

Hawick put in a polished performance to defeat old rivals Gala 52-14 in the Scottish Cup first round yesterday.

The Maroons arrived at Mansfield Park looking to cause an upset, but their hopes were dashed by an excellent first 40 minutes from the Greens. With Gala’s Terry Logan in the sin-bin early on, Hawick went 7-0 up through a penalty try.

Matty Carryer and Lee Armstrong added tries two and three, and when Bruce McNeil went in off the base of the scrum for try No 4 – this time converted by Armstrong – Hawick were well on top.

That 24-0 scoreline at the break soon became 31-0 thanks to a well-worked Kirk Ford try in the corner and Armstrong’s conversion.

Shawn Muir, the Hawick skipper, was next in on the act and at 38-0 the home side were rampant.

Tennent’s National League Division One side Gala did find their feet and scored two converted tries to haul things back to 38-14, but there was only going to be one winner.

There was still time for two more Hawick tries which came through Dalton Redpath and then Callum Renwick to finish things at 52-14.

Hawick head coach George Graham said: “I was pleased with the way the team played. They knew that the defeat to Boroughmuir – and the manner of it – last week was not good enough and they improved a lot. I thought we got on the front foot early in the first half and capitalised on that with some good tries.”

Watsonians were another team to have a comfortable afternoon, the Myreside men putting in a professional showing to get the better of Marr. They were 38-0 up at half-time and won 62-5

Heriot’s had to come from 20-12 down at half-time to see off Edinburgh Accies.

An early Richard Mill penalty and then a try by Callum Black put Accies 8-0 up and further tries from Cammy Gray – after a good break by young Jack Mann – and Robert Wilson gave the visitors the eight point cushion at the break. However, the home side came out flying after the break and scored 17 unanswered points to progress 29-20.

Currie Chieftains were on the road to GHA and Ben Cairns’ men returned to Malleny Park from Braidholm with a 36-0 win under their belts.

The quartet join Ayr, Melrose, Stirling County and Jed-Forest in the quarter-final draw.