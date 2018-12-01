Hawick 9 - 6 Currie Chieftans: Hawick win despite missed kicks

Hawick produced another powerful home performance in a try-less game to take the points despite missing three kicks at goal.

Currie started off at a fast pace and pinned Hawick back. They won a series of scrums and were twice held up over the line. Hawick weathered the storm and proved dangerous when they got possession. Lee Armstrong kicked Hawick ahead with a penalty in 22 minutes, and when Currie were caught offside, he slotted a second penalty for a 6-0 lead.

Currie escaped on the stroke of half-time when a third Armstrong penalty came back off a post.

Hawick dominated the early stages of the second half. Armstrong missed a second penalty and was short with another three minutes later. But when Hawick won yet another penalty, Ali Weir took over the kicking duties and scored to put side 9-0 ahead.

Currie stepped up their game but were again held up over the line as Hawick defended doggedly. Gregor Hunter kicked a penalty to earn his side a losing point in the second minute of injury time.