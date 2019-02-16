Hawick 31 - 27 Stirling County: Hawick do double over Stirling

Hawick took Stirling’s scalp for the second time this season with a late score from Bruce McNeil seeing them home and sealing a place in the semi-finals of the Scottish Cup.

County finished with a try from Ali Mackie, converted by Andrew Goudie, but too late to salvage the game.

It was County, however, who took an early lead when Goudie banged over a penalty. Then Kirk Ford touched down and Lee Armstrong converted to put the hosts in front. Goudie closed the gap with his second penalty.

Hawick, though, were the more aggressive and Ali Weir scored in the left-hand corner, with Armstrong convertingfor a 14-6 lead.

Four minutes from the interval, Shawn Muir was driven over and Armstrong converted for the third time.

In the fifth minute of injury time, however, Ewan Magarvie raced clear to score a try and Goudie converted to make it 21-13.

After the break Magarvie took Jonny Hope’s pass for his second score and Goudie converted to reduce the gap to a single point.

But Armstrong stretched the Hawick lead with a 35-metre penalty and with two minutes left McNeil scored the try to put the Greens out of reach and Armstrong converted.

County came again but Mackie’s try was too late.