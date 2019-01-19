Hawick 12 - 36 Ayr: Visitors return to the top

Ayr proved too powerful for their hosts and scored five tries to move back to the top of the Premiership.

The visitors led 36-0 before Hawick got some reward for their late pressure.

Ayr made a flying start when Pat MacArthur was driven over in four minutes. Frazier Climo missed the conversion but he kicked a penalty soon after to stretch the lead.

They added a crucial try in the second minute of injury time at the end of the first half when Paddy Dewhurst raced in. Climo converted for a 15-0 interval lead.

Alex McGuire was driven over just after the break for his side’s third try and Climo added the goal points. The bonus point came three minutes later when Dewhurst burst through for his second try, Climo again converting.

It was one-way traffic as McGuire added his second try and Climo again hit the target with his kick.

But Hawick came to life in the last ten minutes. First Jae Linton dived over and then Nikki Little grabbed a try.