Edinburgh Accies 37 - 7 Hawick: Hosts earn first win of the season

Edinburgh Accies won their first game of the season in spectacular fashion yesterday with this defeat of Hawick.

The home side came flying out of the blocks and opened the scoring after two minutes. It came through a well-worked try which winger Cameron Gray finished off and stand-off Vincent Hart converted.

Three minutes later centre Robbie Kent was tackled high in the act of scoring and French referee Pierre Baptise awarded a seven-point penalty try.

Hawick had plenty of possession in the next 20 minutes but they could not break through.

The home side went further ahead in the 28th minute through a Hart penalty and then teenage full-back Harry Paterson scored Accies’ third try – and it was 22-0 at the interval.

Hawick scored their first try in the 46th minute, centre Andrew Mitchell going over for the converted effort. Accies were awarded a penalty try to make it 29-7. With 22 minutes to go a penalty by Hart made it 32-7and Accies’ scored again late on through second-row Ronan Seydak.