Promising lock Callum Hunter-Hill wins new two-year Edinburgh deal

Former Scotland Under-20 captain Callum Hunter-Hill has earned himself a new two-year contract extension at Edinburgh, which will see him remain in the capital until at least 2021.

The 22-year-old lock forward has made 13 appearances so far this season and becomes the 14th player out of the current squad to put pen to paper on a new deal.

On re-signing, Hunter-Hill, said: “I’m really happy to re-sign with the club that I’ve supported since I was a kid. I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my time here and I’ve seen massive improvements over the last two years.

“With the upward curve that we’re on, it’s incredibly exciting to think where the club will be in another two years and I feel privileged and excited to be a part of that journey for the foreseeable future.”

Edinburgh coach Richard Cockerill said: “Callum has shown great promise this season, while his leadership in the second row was vital during the both the Autumn Test and Six Nations periods.

“He continues to develop in his position and we’re looking forward to watching him mature further over the next two seasons.”

Hunter-Hill joined Edinburgh in the summer of 2017 after graduating from the Fosroc Scottish Rugby Academy. The forward made his Edinburgh debut from the bench in the 48-21 victory over Southern Kings in December 2017 before joining English Premiership outfit Newcastle Falcons on a short-term deal in January 2018.

The former Stirling County captain led Scotland Under-20s in the 2016 junior Six Nations and was a key man at the 2017 World Rugby U20 Championship in a best-ever finish of fifth place.