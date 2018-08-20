Pro14 clash with Scottish Cup final is ‘not a problem’

The Guinness Pro14 insists there is no problem with their 2018-19 final being played at Celtic Park on the same day as football’s Scottish Cup final.

On the day that pre-sale tickets for the rugby showpiece were made available, Pro14 chief executive Martin Anayi said that the clash was not an issue, even in the event of an Old Firm final taking place in the same city on the same day, Saturday 25 May.

“We’ve worked with the city and the police and I think they’re really happy with the two events being in two separate parts of the city,” said Anayi. “I believe the kick-off for the Scottish Cup final will be earlier in the day, TBC [likely to be 3pm] and our kick off will be around 5.30 to 6pm.

“So there will be time in between, but we’re working very closely with the organising committee, the police and the council to make sure it goes off without a hitch.”

SRU chief operating officer Dominic McKay, who brought the Pro14 final to Celtic Park, reported a record pre-sale level of interest, with 3,000 tickets sold in the first hour. Tickets go on general sale today. He said: “We’ve been discussing with Celtic for some time the possibility of hosting a rugby event at Celtic Park, so it was lovely to get this one across the line.”