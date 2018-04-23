Huw Jones out of 1872 Cup and Glasgow’s Pro14 semi-final

Glasgow will be without centre Huw Jones for Saturday’s 1872 Cup decider against Edinburgh and the home Guinness Pro14 semi-final next month.

Warriors coach Dave Rennie revealed yesterday that the head injury Jones sustained in the defeat against Ulster at the weekend will rule him out for up to three weeks, but there is hope he could be available for the Pro14 final should Glasgow reach it.

“Huw’s no good,” said Rennie. “He’s got a couple of slight fractures around the eye socket. It’s a two to three-week recovery we think so there’s still a chance he could play again this season. But not this weekend.”

Jones, the two-try hero from Scotland’s Calcutta Cup win in February, went off after 30 minutes of the weekend’s 36-15 loss in Belfast, failed a Head Injury Assessment and was permanently replaced by Nick Grigg.

Rennie had better news regarding skipper Ryan Wilson, who signed a new two-year contract extension yesterday, and Jonny Gray, both of whom will be available for Saturday’s match, in which Edinburgh are searching for the point or more which will see them join Glasgow in the play-offs.

Wilson has recovered from a chest injury, while Gray has shaken off a shoulder problem.

With Edinburgh winning the first 1872 Cup game at BT Murrayfield in December and Glasgow the second a week later at Scotstoun, Saturday’s game will decide the new-look three-game series format for the annual inter-city trophy.