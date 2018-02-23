Gavin Hastings wants council to help Edinburgh find new home

Gavin Hastings has called on City of Edinburgh Council to assist in helping the capital’s professional rugby team finally find an appropriate and permanent home.

As first revealed in The Scotsman earlier this month, Edinburgh Rugby have ended a three-year deal struck last summer to play at Myreside and it has since been confirmed they will play the remainder of their games at BT Murrayfield this season.

Gavin Hastings would like to see the council help Edinburgh Rugby find a new home.

The SRU is understood to be exploring the possibility of a 6,000-seater stadium on the Murrayfield back pitches and former Scotland and Lions captain Hastings expressed frustration that the long-running hunt for a proper home is ongoing.

“I think Edinburgh City Council have got to take a look and see how they can invest in rugby the way that Glasgow Life have embraced Scotstoun,” said the former Scotland and Lions captain. “I would just appeal to the council to look at what options they have.

“Edinburgh still haven’t got a home. Clearly the main stadium at Murrayfield isn’t the answer and they need something similar to Scotstoun.”

Glasgow Warriors have forged a successful partnership with Glasgow Life, who operate Scotstoun stadium. The move has helped create a vibrant identity at the club, who now attract regular 7,351 sell-outs to home matches.

Edinburgh, meanwhile, have struggled to find something similar and even the switch to Myreside, where Hastings played the bulk of his club rugby with Watsonians, failed to generate crowds and atmosphere.

“As far as I’m concerned we are no further forward with Edinburgh since rugby turned professional 23 years ago,” said the 1990 Grand Slam hero.

Hastings, a former chairman of Edinburgh Rugby, has been a regular visitor to Scotstoun this season as his son Adam is now on the Warriors books, but he has been pleased with the progress made on the pitch by the capital side under new coach Richard Cockerill.

“It’s good to see both Scottish teams winning on a consistent basis,” he said. “A few years ago that wasn’t the case. Psychologically it’s important. I’m enjoying going through to Glasgow and seeing the boy play when he gets his chance and also enjoying seeing Edinburgh do a lot better.”