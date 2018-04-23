Edinburgh-bound prop Pierre Schoeman is cited for biting

Edinburgh-bound prop Pierre Schoeman has been cited for biting while playing for his current club Blue Bulls in South Africa.

The 23-year-old loosehead, who earlier this month agreed a three-year contract with Edinburgh from next season, was accused by Melbourne Rebels of biting their flanker Richard Hardwick on the stomach in the 58th minute of Saturday’s Super Rugby match in Pretoria.

Schoeman escaped sanction from the referee but was subsequently given an off-field red card by the Super Rugby citing commissioner for alleged foul play and faces a SANZAAR disciplinary hearing.

If found guilty it could bring a premature end to the former South Africa Under-20 internationalist’s Bulls career as he is due to head for Scotland at the conclusion of Super Rugby in August.

Upon securing Schoeman’s signature this month, Edinburgh coach Richard Cockerill said: “He’s a young, dynamic prop, who has a big future ahead of him.”