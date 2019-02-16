Cardiff 34 - 38 Glasgow: Warriors hold off Blues fightbacks

Glasgow withstood not one, but two comebacks by the Blues to clinch a bonus-point win that gives them a cushion in the top two of their conference behind Munster.

It was a thrilling and entertaining game, with both sides prepared to play plenty of attacking rugby and the Blues twice closing points gaps which had been in the teens.

There was also good news for Scotland with those players in with a chance of facing France next weekend coming through this game and showing some good form.

Tighthead Zander Fagerson looked solid for 50 minutes, No 8 Adam Ashe lasted , while both Peter Horne and Nick Grigg showed they were in sharp form as possible replacements for Huw Jones – Grigg’s first-half showing possibly doing enough to get the nod.

Glasgow were looking for their second win this season at the Arms Park, after winning on their way to the European quarter-finals. At least this time it was black shirts against white, rather than both teams confusingly appearing in light grey.

That clarity seemed to help the Blues get off to a fast start, sparked by stand-off Jarrod Evans looking to play himself on to the bench for Wales against England next week.

With the Glasgow defence stretched, centre Harri Millard chipped through for wing Aled Summerhill to score despite Grigg’s desperate attempt to get back. Evans converted.

Peter Horne narrowed the gap with a penalty, with both sides happy to display a spirit of adventure in perfect conditions in the Welsh capital.

Warriors right wing Kyle Steyn was making his debut, but the Scotland Sevens player was unable to hold on to a pass from centre Stewart McDowall which should have led to a try after a searing break by Grigg.

Glasgow were not to be denied, but their first try was slightly fortunate when it came. A Blues cross kick bounced off the knees of Warriors full-back Ruaridh Jackson and that allowed him to regather behind the Blues defence.

He drew the full-back and passed inside to give Grigg a run to the line, with Horne converting.

Another move started within their own half gave Horne some space to burst through, passing back inside to Grigg who then released scrum-half Ali Price for a run to the line. Horne again added the extras.

At times the Glasgow passing was bewildering the home defence and the next try came from a turnover claimed by Grigg of all people. Horne started the attack, which went to Jackson and Steyn before the wing passed off the ground for Horne to finish. He also added the conversion.

Cardiff Blues reminded them they were still around just before half-time, Summerhill adding his second from a break by full-back Matthew Morgan, which the Blues deserved after an improved series of attacks.

Still, a ten-point lead at the break away from home was certainly not to be sniffed at.

It was reduced straight after half-time as Blues wing Owen Lane was given some space by an Evans pass which looked suspiciously forward.

After Horne hit the post with a long-range penalty attempt, Evans narrowed the gap further after a scrum penalty. A game that had seemed in Glasgow’s control was certainly back in the melting pot.

With new half-backs coming on in Adam Hastings and Nick Frisby, Glasgow were confident enough to kick for the corner instead of at goal and the forwards rumbled close to the line.

A half break by Hastings under the posts created space for Frisby to dive over for the try, which Hastings converted.

From the restart, Warriors flanker Tom Gordon broke free, slipping a pass to replacement lock David Tameilau who showed a really good turn of pace to score a try from 35 yards out.

That sealed the result, but the Blues were not done. A kick through by Evans brought Summerhill his hat-trick. The Blues then made the last couple of minutes really exciting with Garyn Smith getting their fifth try.

Glasgow survived another late scare and controlled the ball long enough to win.