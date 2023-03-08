Gregor Towsend's son Luke set for Scotland Under-20 debut after being named in side to face Ireland

Gregor Townsend’s son Luke “always has a smile on his face” and is a “confident young player”, so Scotland under-20 head coach Kenny Murray has had no qualms about handing the 18-year-old his debut at this level against Grand Slam-chasing Ireland on Friday.

Scotland head coach Townsend’s older son Christian, now 20 and part of the Glasgow Warriors Academy, previously played for the age-grade side, now it’s his brother’s turn. Melrose’s Townsend comes in at stand-off in place of Richie Simpson who suffered a head knock against France a fortnight ago.

Fit-again second-row Harris McLeod and wingers Geordie Gwynn and Logan Jarvie also come into the starting XV to face Ireland at Scotstoun on Friday evening.

Scotland are looking to bounce back from a 54-12 thumping in Agen and, on Townsend, Murray said: “Luke has been in training with us pretty much most of the under-20s programme, he has had some game time with Melrose and he is a really confident young player.

Melrose's Luke Townsend, son of Scotland head coach Gregor, has been named in the Scotland Under-20 line-up for the first time. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)

“He always has a smile on his face, that is one of the things that I like about Luke, nothing seems to get to him. He has quite a good kicking game and he obviously comes from good rugby pedigree. He played against Wales under-19s for us before Christmas and for the Scotland under-18s last year, so I’m looking forward to seeing him get a run against a strong Ireland side.”

As Murray says, Ireland are a strong side and they have won three out of three so far. “It’ll be a big challenge, but it is one we are relishing,” the head coach stated.