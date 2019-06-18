Gregor Townsend keeps World Cup door ajar for Richie Gray

Richie Gray could still be “in the mix” for Scotland’s World Cup squad in the event of injuries, according to coach Gregor Townsend.

The 65-times capped lock was part of the Toulouse team which defeated Greig Laidlaw’s Clermont Auvergne in the French Top 14 final at the weekend.

But Gray was left out when Townsend named his World Cup training squad in May and then was overlooked again when the coach added to his squad later in the month, with Townsend preferring the uncapped Glasgow Warriors forward Scott Cummngs as an additional second row option.

Asked yesterday if Gray would still be considered in the event of second-row injuries, Townsend said: “He’d definitely be in the mix. We watched his game on Saturday night on TV and watched it here yesterday before training. We are aware that players are still playing. Greig and Richie played the last two weeks in semi-finals and final. We know he [Gray] had a good game, came off the bench and played well.”

Lions cap Gray, 29, has not played for Scotland since the 2018 Six Nations match against Italy but is still considered one of the nation’s best locks. He played in the 2011 and 2015 World Cups, helping Scotland reach the quarter-finals of the latter.