Gordon Reid grabs Bulls by the horns in returning to his Ayrshire home

The Ayr franchise in the new part-time professional Super 6 league will be known as the Ayrshire Bulls, it has been confirmed, with an old legend returning to his roots.

The Millbrae club made the double announcement at a civic reception yesterday and expressed delight that 34-times capped Scotland loosehead Gordon Reid, who is currently training with the World Cup squad, will return to his home club.

The 32-year-old ex-Glasgow player is leaving London Irish and said: “It’s great to be back where it all started for me.

“Ayr is my home and it allows me to be close to my family. Obviously it is always a massive honour to wear the thistle and I would relish the chance to play at another World Cup, so I’ve just got to put in the graft and whatever comes, comes.”

Reid joins Frazier Climo as the Bulls’ second signing, after it was revealed last month the Kiwi would be back plying his trade as both a player and skills coach for the Bulls.

Ayrshire Bulls coach Peter Murchie said: “Gordon is a player who brings experience from the top end of the game and the fact he is in the current World Cup squad shows he’s still firing on all cylinders.

“He’s an Ayr boy who is loved here, so it’s great for fans to see him come back ahead of the maiden Super6 season.

“The rest of the squad is piecing together nicely. We are in a good place with recruitment and over the next four to six weeks we will be able to start naming some of the talents we have. I’m excited about the challenge that lies ahead this season.”

The Super 6 is due to start in November. Earlier last week, Melrose launched their new branding for the SRU-driven competition, which the governing body sees as a way of bridging the gap between the club and professional game in Scotland. The other competing franchises, Stirling County, Boroughmuir, Watsonians and Heriot’s are expected to launch their brands for the Super 6, which will lead into a cross-border tournament with Welsh clubs in the coming weeks.

Ayr RFC, who were also yesterday celebrating the second league and cup double in the club’s history last season, will continue to run a club side in National League 1.