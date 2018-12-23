Zander Fagerson ‘honoured’ to extend his stay with Glasgow

Scotland prop Zander Fagerson has signed a three-year contract that will keep him with Glasgow Warriors until 2022.

Currently out with an ankle injury but expected to return early in the new year, the 22-year-old tighthead made his debut for Glasgow in 2015 and won the first of 18 Scotland caps in the 2016 Calcutta Cup match.

Fagerson, pictured, who is the tenth player to commit his future to the Warriors over the last couple of weeks, said: “I’m so happy to be staying at Glasgow Warriors. The club means a lot to me, so to be able to stay for at least another three years is a huge honour.

“I love playing at Scotstoun and I believe I can achieve everything I want to achieve in the game here at the Warriors.”

Glasgow coach Dave Rennie added: “Zander’s a good man and a terrific prop. He is physical and mobile and at only 22 I believe he’ll continue to develop in our environment. We’re thrilled that he has committed his long-term future to the club.”

Glasgow face Edinburgh at Scotstoun in the second 1872 Cup clash this weekend looking to bounce back after being outclassed 23-7 by their Scottish rivals at BT Murrayfield on Saturday.